Think About Your Freedoms This Weekend

Isn't it ironic that we have more and more people each day calling for more government reform? More social programs and government agencies to replace the police. More benefits in health insurance programs. More involvement with transportation rules and regulations because of COVID-19 and all at a time when we celebrate Independence Day. What does that really mean anymore? We have lost so much of it and the ability to make our own decisions without government overreach. Take a minute this weekend and really think about all the freedoms we have lost and it might scare you. Our government now tells us how to stack our firewood and what time you're allowed to start work in the morning. It's crazy. Have a safe weekend and I'll bet more people will go to emergency rooms this weekend because of the 4th's activities than they have seen COVID patients since the pandemic started on any given weekend. See ya Monday at 5.

