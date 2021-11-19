This Airline Just Suspended Their Flights in Bozeman Through 2022

Well, you might have to take a different carrier this holiday season if you plan on traveling to Denver anytime soon.

KBZK is reporting that popular, budget airline Frontier Airlines has suspended flights out of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport till next summer of 2022. Frontier has canceled its operations in the Billings airport as well.

I couldn't believe this until I went to the Frontier Airlines website, and the earliest I could book a flight from Bozeman to Denver was in June of 2022. That's a long way out, you can't even book some flights in April of 2022 yet, but Frontier already has it planned out. From the looks of the flights too, they will have flights twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays when they come back.

Michael Francis McElroy/Getty Images

You might be wondering why the change all of a sudden cancelation of the flight? That's an excellent question. Frontier Airlines hasn't come out with a statement on why they have suspended their only flight out of Bozeman to Denver. From what I know, that is a pretty popular flight due to their low fares and fun atmosphere.

Luckily here in Bozeman, we do have the busiest airport in Montana and that means we still have options to fly to Denver. There is still United Airlines that flies to Denver every day and Southwest Airlines as well. Southwest Airlines is a good choice, especially with their low fares and two free checked bags. That is a solid pick.

Will we find out why they canceled the flights till next summer of 2022? We will have to wait and see. Until then, check out the Bozeman Yellowstone International Aiport for all the other exciting flights and airlines you can take.

Best Winter Flights Out of Bozeman 2021-2022