Alaska Airlines Adds Two New Flights To Bozeman Airport

The airport is getting back to normal and with all the new additional flights is setting itself up to be absolutely busy year-round.

The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has announced this winter that Alaska Airlines will be adding two nonstop flights to California starting in December 2021. Alaska Airlines will be adding direct flights to San Diego and San Francisco. These flights will start on December 16th, 2021, and go through April 18th, 2022.

Alaska Airlines is a huge airline service, especially in the northwest of the United States. Alaska Airlines has daily flights that include nonstop service to Seattle, Portland, and Los Angeles year-round. By adding these two flights to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport they are definitely adding more fun destinations for residents to get out of the cold Montana winter and enjoy the warm California sun.

The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has been getting back to its pre-pandemic numbers and it's been growing exponentially especially with all the new flights. Not only is the summer looking like they will be breaking attendance records but this winter can definitely break records with all the flights that will be available from not only Alaska Airlines but Southwest, JetBlue, and more.

I am already making some plans for this winter to get out of the Montana winter maybe for a bit to enjoy some warmer temperatures and with these two new additional flights from Alaska, I might have to change or alter some of my plans.

