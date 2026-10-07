With less than a month until Election Day (and mail-in ballots going out on Friday), things are certainly heating up in the political world, with four candidates looking to fill Montana's vacant US Senate seat.

Candidates Kurt Alme, Republican of Billings; Kyle Austin, Libertarian of Billings; Alani Bankhead, Democrat of Helena; and Seth Bodnar, Independent of Missoula, will take the stage for a Town Hall on October 18 at 6:30 PM at the Lincoln Center in Downtown Billings. See everyone else on the ballot for various positions across the state HERE.

Read More: Montana Voter Information Pamphlet for 2026 Election

Photo by The Climate Reality Project on Unsplash selective focus photography of people sitting on chairs while writing on notebooks

A non-partisan, open-to-the-public event.

Organized by Last Best Voice in partnership with the Billings Climate Coalition, the free, public, non-partisan event will give voters an opportunity to hear directly from candidates, just 18 days before the election.

John Martin of KULR 8 / NonStop Local News will moderate the conversation, with opportunities for audience-submitted questions.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Finally, something beyond sound clips and junk mail.

With political teams spending a fortune on marketing, image building, name recognition, and perhaps some good-old-fashioned political shenanigans, a Town Hall is probably one of the few opportunities to get a better look at who these candidates really are and what they stand for.

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Steve Held, founder of Last Best Voice, said, “There are four very different people asking Montanans for the same very important job. We ought to hear what each of them has to say, and they ought to hear from each other and from the people they hope to represent.”

Image credit Last Best Voice/Canva Image credit Last Best Voice/Canva

EVENT DETAILS

What: Montana U.S. Senate Candidate Town Hall

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Center, downtown Billings

Moderator: John Martin, KULR 8 / NonStop Local News

Admission: Free and open to the public

Side note: During the evening, Last Best Voice will auction two VIP tickets to the 60th Country Music Association Awards, scheduled for November 18 in Nashville, Tennessee. Additional details about the tickets and auction will be available at the event.

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