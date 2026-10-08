Despite record-high temperatures across portions of Montana over the last couple of weeks, we all know that our gorgeous fall weather will eventually come to an end.

We're set to get a taste of winter this weekend into early next week, with daytime temps dropping from the 80s to the 40s, and potentially heavy snowfall in higher elevations.

Sure, Fall will return, possibly for a few more weeks or maybe even into late November. But the first wintery blast is always a bit of a wake-up call that reminds all of us to go through our "we better get ready for winter" checklist.

Read More: Montana Weather Shifts To Winter This Weekend

Photo by Yvette S on Unsplash a close up of a tire

1. Get new tires.

Studded snow tires are nice, but not really mandatory in my experience. A good set of grippy, all-season tires usually works just fine, unless you're trying to bomb through a foot of snow and ice-packed mountain passes on a daily basis.

Photo by حامد طه on Unsplash water splash on brown wooden post

2. Blow out your sprinklers

If you haven't called "your guy" yet, get on it now.

Photo by 高 长华 on Unsplash Weathered red wooden planks with dark grain

3. Wrap up last-minute exterior projects on your house.

I get it. Summer flew by like a rocket. If you're anything like me, you probably have several little projects that are impractical or impossible to do when it's blowing snow and 19 degrees outside. Like getting a fresh coat of stain on the back porch.

Photo by Harry Grout on Unsplash brass-colored faucet

4. Disconnect and put away your garden hoses.

The hose bibs on most homes nowadays are "frost-free," with the actual valve portion tucked under your insulated floor. But that doesn't mean they're invincible to cold temperatures.

The #1 thing is to make sure you disconnect the garden hose. Those inexpensive styrofoam covers provide an extra layer of freeze protection.

Photo by Mike Cox on Unsplash red and black ride on toy car on snow covered ground

5. Get your snowblower ready to roll.

When the first big snowstorm hits and your trusty old snowblower refuses to start... that sucks. Get it serviced now so it's ready to go.

With furnace and wood stove season fast approaching, fall is also a great time to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace the batteries.

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