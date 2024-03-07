Paul’s Top 3 Charming Montana Small Towns

I've never been to Harrison, Montana. They are currently in the State C basketball tourney, and I have been to all of the other small towns that are in it, but not Harrison. There are now only about 130 people that live there, but it's considered one of the most beautiful spots in the state. It was originally called Ferguson but later changed its name. Like most of the small towns in Montana, the railroad had a major influence on its origin.

So, I was trying to figure out my top 3 favorite towns in Montana. Number three for me was Whitefish, although it has changed dramatically since it became one of my favorites. There are now 8500 people that live there, and it's more like a small city than a cozy home-feeling town.

Number two would be Red Lodge. How could you not love that place? Although it has changed a lot with outside influence, it's still homey. A great small town main street, with beautiful scenery, and true Montana to the core values and people.

Number one for me is Lewistown. If you have listened to us over the years, you know my infatuation with Lewistown. Rolling through those beautiful snowy mountains and lush green landscapes is like heaven. The main street is an iconic Norman Rockwell image that resonates: Montana. The smell of fir trees and clean air is therapeutic. The Judith Mountains to the north are just as nice as the rolling hills to the south. To me, heaven looks like that ranch in the valley just to the east of Lewistown. Maybe I'll get there someday...

