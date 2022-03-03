These 10 Montana Towns May Be Small, But Aren’t Forgotten

If you've traveled for any length of time in Montana, there's likely a point you've come across that made you go, "People really live here? There's nothing here!" Well, according to the 2020 Census, there are people living in communities all across Montana where you may not think there are people at all. Let's take a look at the ten smallest communities in the state. Information about these cities can be found by searching them on MTPlaceNames.org.

10. Zurich, MT - Population: 38

Nearby Bear Paw Battlefield is the site where Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce surrendered to U.S. Army forces in 1877.

9. Otter, MT - Population: 35

Named after the Otter Creek nearby, the small community lies southwest of Broadus in Powder River county.

8. Lothair, MT - Population: 33

According to VisitMT.com, the Lewis and Clark Overlook near Lothair offers gorgeous views of the various mountain ranges surrounding central Montana.

7. Sanders, MT - Population: 33

Sanders hasn't really been a community for a very long time, losing their school in 1950 and their post office in 1994. The ZIP Code still exists, but most people there go to Hysham for day-to-day work.

6. Angela, MT - Population: 31

The post office in Angela was burned down in 1953. Afterward, the community banded together and built an entirely new one.

5. Saltese, MT - Population: 28

Named after Chief Saltese of the Nez Perce tribe, Saltese used to be a mining town and had the nickname "The Silver City."

4. Ingomar, MT - Population: 28

A couple of buildings in Ingomar are part of the National Register of Historic Places. Residents also hold a rodeo every July that is open to any cowboy that wants to participate.

3. Hathaway, MT - Population: 21

Located in Rosebud County, Hathaway's post office doesn't exist anymore, but their ZIP code still remains. The name comes from a commander whose regiment provided protection for workers of the Northern Pacific Railroad.

2. Glentana, MT - Population: 21

Up near the Canadian border lies the community of Glentana. It's been around since the early 1900s and was known for processing coal from all over northeast Montana.

1. Silver Gate, MT - Population: 9

Yes, you read that correctly. According to 2020 U.S. Census data, only nine people live in what is normally a resort town outside of Yellowstone National Park. Silver Gate and Cooke City are basically right next to each other and both bring a unique calm to the usually bustling Yellowstone National Park.

Have you heard of any of these towns? Have some stories for us? Let us know of any we may have missed.

