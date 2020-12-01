This Was Our Top Vote-Getter in ‘Best Day’ Photo Contest

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

More than 30 finalists made it into our 'Best Day Hunting or Fishing' photo contest, each showing what they considered a perfect experience in our great outdoors.

There were more than 1,200 votes cast since the contest began almost a month ago, and the results left no doubt who our winner of the Traeger Grill from Fred's Appliance is.

Receiving more than 30 percent of the total vote, our 2020 Best Day winner is Teresa George of Billings, who showed off her huge catch during an unexpected fishing trip.

Here's what Teresa said about the moment she took the winning photo that she submitted for the contest:

About four years ago, we went to Hawaii with some friends and my husband's buddy was supposed to go on a fishing trip with him. And they had booked a boat from a Montana guy, believe it or not. And when his friend decided that day before that maybe he wasn't up for it because he used to get seasick in the Navy, I didn't want my husband to go alone. So I said, I'll try it. It's never been on my bucket list. I don't do well on the ocean. I get seasick. And I said, Okay, I'll go, I took Dramamine and I went with them, and another couple that we knew came with us too. But anyway, we were out on the water. And that's when I told my husband that he needs to get the line. He said no, it's yours. And I did, and that's what I caught.

Teresa said her best guess was the Marlin dressed out about 220 pounds. "I pulled it in myself," she said. "It was massive as you can see, and I have a picture that I lay beside it and it's even way longer than I am."

The marlin didn't end up on the wall at the George residence. According to Teresa, anything caught over 100 pounds they keep and they sell. "So I think they ended up, I'm gonna say, probably about $750 worth from just that one Marlin," she said.

For receiving the most votes, Teresa wins a new Traeger Tailgater Grill from Fred's Appliance, valued at nearly $500.

LISTEN to Teresa George tell the story about her photo that won our Best Day Hunting or Fishing photo contest: