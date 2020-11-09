VOTE: Who Had the Best Day Hunting or Fishing?

The photos have been submitted, and now you get to select who had the Best Day of Hunting or Fishing in Montana, with the top vote-getter winning a new Traeger Grill from Fred's Appliance.

Last year we received thousands of votes for our 'Best Day' photo contest, with our winner being Becky Riley, who received 36 percent of the vote for her pic of a 5x4 point buck she landed while bowhunting.

We received some amazing photos of hunting and fishing around Big Sky country, and now it's time to vote for THE BEST! Scroll through all the entries, and pick your favorite. Online voting will be open until November 29, 11:59 p.m. MST. Make sure to get your friends and family to vote, too.

Our winner will win a brand new Traeger Tailgater Wood Pellet Grill (valued at $449.00) from Fred's Appliance located at 2649 King Avenue West.