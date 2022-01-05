3-Legged Dog Named ‘Skip’ Looking for Home in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 10-month old Heeler mix named Skip. He's waiting to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about this lovable pup:

No one told Skip that having three legs is supposed to slow him down. This wild-man is energetic, spunky and so fun! He loves to wrestle and roll with other dogs. Skip would be just fine in a home with respectful kids who don’t mind getting jumped on for funsies.

If you would like to find out more information about adopting this week's featured Wet Nose, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: The longest stay dog at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been adopted. Bambino was at YVAS for over 100 days and is now resting comfortably at his forever home.

For more DOGS waiting to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

To see the CATS who are looking for FURever homes at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

