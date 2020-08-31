With all of the concerts being canceled or rescheduled at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, it's not a shock that we got news from MetraPark's General Manager Bill Dutcher that Toby Keith's Country Comes To Town Tour, with special guests Colt Ford & Chancey Williams that was scheduled for September 17th has been rescheduled.

The show was originally scheduled for June 19 but got pushed back to September 17 because of COVID-19. The new date for the show is Saturday, May 22, 2021, and any tickets that were purchased for the original date will be good for the 2021 date.

Though it's a real bummer that the show (like so many others) had to be rescheduled, many will say that it is in the best interest of everyone at this time. If you've not seen Toby Keith perform before, it will be worth the wait. Toby burst onto the country music scene in the early '90s with his debut hit single "Should've Been A Cowboy" and since then he's racked up several hit singles and numerous awards and has released at least 18 studio albums. Toby has also tipped his toe into acting. He starred in the 2005 movie "Broken Bridges" opposite the late Kelly Preston and then wrote and starred in the 2008 movie "Beer for my Horses" based on his 2003 hit single by the same name.

If you purchased tickets for the show and have questions, they encourage you to reach out to the Box Office at First Interstate Arena.

Phone: 406.256.2422

Toll Free: 800.366.8538

Online: www.metrapark.com

