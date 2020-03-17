Tom Brady Announces He Will Not Return To Patriots

Breaking news out of the world of football and the NFL. Certain future Hall of Famer and New England Patriot, Tom Brady, has announced via social media that he will not be returning to the team.

In a post on Facebook, Brady thanked the fans, Robert Kraft, the owner of the team, and his teammates for supporting him throughout his career.

To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach (Bill) Belichick, RKK (owner Robert Kraft) and the Kraft family and the entire organization," Brady wrote on a post to his social media channels. "I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. ... Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments.

Where is Brady going? Only time will tell. For the time being, one thing is certain: he will not be returning to New England.