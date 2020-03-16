The Only Time Schools Were Closed When I Was Growing Up

Just like my folks did for me, I'm trying to teach my daughter about how things were back when I was 12. When our governor closed the schools yesterday, it made me think of the only time the schools were closed in Great Falls, where I grew up.

Does May 18, 1980, ring a bell? Mount St. Helens in Washington erupted and so much ash hit our town that they closed the schools down. The ash was bad for vehicles, so not only did I not go to school, I didn't go anywhere for three days.

Yep. Just me and my dad and stepmom. And our Monopoly game.

No internet. No smartphones. No going outside. I didn't even die, much to my surprise.