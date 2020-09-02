Garfield County Disaster and Emergency Service is evacuating the town of Jordan, Montana due to a wildfire that was approaching Business Lane at 4:44pm (9/2).

According to the Garfield County DES, all residents of Jordan are to "head West of town."



The evacuation order was made at 3:47pm MDT, about an hour after DES reported the fire "jumped Haxby Road" and was headed east.

Evacuation shelters have been set up for Garfield County residents at the following locations:

Fairview Hall in Brusett

Petroleum County Courthouse

All local school students have been evacuated safely, along with residents of the Garfield County Health Center, according to the Garfield Co. DES Facebook page.



Garfield County is under a High Wind Warning until 8pm MDT tonight (9/2), and a Red Flag Warning continues tonight until midnight, according to the National Weather Service.