Five Volunteer Fire Departments in Rural Montana Just Won $10,000 Grants
Montana's largest cities have paid firemen and women on staff, but nearly all of the fire departments in our smaller towns and communities are comprised of volunteers.
These men and women may volunteer with their local fire departments for a variety of reasons: camaraderie, civic duty, family tradition, finding purpose, or because they simply want to help their communities.
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August 18th is Volunteer Firefighters Recognition Day
Volunteer firefighters are such a valuable part of our small towns, and they certainly deserve more than one day of recognition.
"Volunteer firefighters are there for their communities no matter what the emergency," said National Volunteer Fire Council Chair Steve Hirsch, "yet many local departments lack the funding to purchase the resources and gear they need."
Five rural Montana Volunteer Fire Departments have received $10,000 grants.
This year, State Farm has awarded a total of $1.5 million to 150 volunteer fire departments across the US. Five Montana VFD's will certainly appreciate the influx of ten grand. Selectees in Montana include:
- Absarokee Rural Fire Department
- Lavina Volunteer Fire Department
- Wend End Volunteer Fire Department (in DeBorgia, near St. Regis)
- White Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department
- Wise River Volunteer Fire Company
Grants will be used for a variety of department necessities, which may include PPE, EMS and rescue tools, communication devices, etc.
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Gallery Credit: Lauren Wells