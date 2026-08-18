Montana's largest cities have paid firemen and women on staff, but nearly all of the fire departments in our smaller towns and communities are comprised of volunteers.

These men and women may volunteer with their local fire departments for a variety of reasons: camaraderie, civic duty, family tradition, finding purpose, or because they simply want to help their communities.

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Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

August 18th is Volunteer Firefighters Recognition Day

Volunteer firefighters are such a valuable part of our small towns, and they certainly deserve more than one day of recognition.

"Volunteer firefighters are there for their communities no matter what the emergency," said National Volunteer Fire Council Chair Steve Hirsch, "yet many local departments lack the funding to purchase the resources and gear they need."

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Five rural Montana Volunteer Fire Departments have received $10,000 grants.

This year, State Farm has awarded a total of $1.5 million to 150 volunteer fire departments across the US. Five Montana VFD's will certainly appreciate the influx of ten grand. Selectees in Montana include:

Absarokee Rural Fire Department

Lavina Volunteer Fire Department

Wend End Volunteer Fire Department (in DeBorgia, near St. Regis)

White Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department

Wise River Volunteer Fire Company

Grants will be used for a variety of department necessities, which may include PPE, EMS and rescue tools, communication devices, etc.

Colorado Fire Photos: Gold Mountain Battle Reaches Week Three Wildland firefighters continue working around the clock in some of Western Colorado's steepest and most rugged terrain as the Gold Mountain Fire burns through the Cimarron Range. These photos offer a closer look at the crews, aircraft, and challenging conditions that are part of the firefight.