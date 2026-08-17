The Blue Angels arrived in Billings over the weekend, and excitement is building for the 2026 Yellowstone International Air Show at Billings Logan International Airport. If you're headed to the show, plan accordingly for arriving, parking, and heading home after the show.

The City of Billings and the Billings Police Department are alerting residents to expect significant traffic changes before and after the event, which takes place on August 22 and 23. See maps and parking layout pics on the BPD's Facebook post HERE.

WIN TICKETS: Yellowstone International Air Show Schedule And What To Expect

Photo by Darwin Vegher on Unsplash Photo by Darwin Vegher on Unsplash

One of the biggest changes will come after the show.

Gates open at 9 AM, with the air show running from 11 AM to 4 PM. Officials are expecting thousands of vehicles in the area, so drivers are encouraged to arrive early, have their parking passes ready, and follow traffic-control signs and personnel rather than relying on GPS for the final approach.

Both lanes of Highway 3 will remain open until approximately 3 PM.

From 3 to 6 PM, however, Highway 3 will be closed between Zimmerman Trail and the North 27th Street roundabout to help move departing air show traffic.

Airport access during that time will be available from Main Street along Airport Road, with signs directing travelers into the terminal via Aviation Place. Airport Road will remain open in both directions east of Aviation Place.

The Rims will be closed during the air show. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The Rims will be closed during the air show. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Bring your patience when leaving the show.

And if you’re thinking about trying to outsmart the traffic by making a U-turn, cutting through a closed driveway, or jumping into another traffic stream, police say: don't.

Officials say drivers should remain in their assigned traffic stream, be patient, and expect delays. With thousands of vehicles leaving at roughly the same time, getting out of the air show may take a while. Probably longer than it takes to get out of the Metra after a concert.

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For event information and the latest updates, visit YellowstoneAirShow.com.

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