U.S. Senate Votes to Acquit President Donald Trump in Impeachment Trial

The United States Senate has voted to acquit President Donald Trump of the two impeachment articles sent over by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney became the only Republican to admit that he would vote to convict President Trump on abuse of power. He said he would not vote to convict President Trump on obstruction of Congress.

No Democrats joined Republicans in voting to acquit President Trump of either of the two impeachment articles.

On the abuse of power charge, U.S. Senators voted 52-48 against conviction.

On the obstruction of Congress charge, U.S. Senators voted 53-47 against conviction.

Louisiana's Senior U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy had this to say following his "Not Guilty" votes on both charges:

“I voted to acquit. Congress must now work together to solve the issues concerning Americans, like lowering the cost of medication and ending surprise medical billing.

WATCH BELOW how it happened: