Here Are 3 Ways to Win 3-Day Passes for Headwaters Country Jam

The 2020 summer of concerts is setting up to be one of the biggest in our state's history. And we've got your chance to win tickets for Montana's largest music and festival, Headwaters Country Jam.

Featured performers include Dustin Lynch, Midland, Clay Walker, Tanya Tucker, and many more. It's 3 days of live music, under the bridge in Three Forks, MT.

Here are 3 ways to win your way in to Headwaters Country Jam, June 18, 19, and 20:

DOWNLOAD the Cat Country 102.9 mobile app so you know about our secret ticket giveaways. We send out app alerts any time of day, and the only way to win is to get the app on your smart phone. It's completely free, and available from Google Play or the App Store. LISTEN to Cat Country 102.9 around the clock for your cue to call in. Mark and Paul will have tickets on Game Day Thursday's, so make sure to get up early with The Breakfast Flakes. ENTER to win four (4) 3-Day general admission tickets by getting social with us. Get started by clicking HERE.

CLICK HERE to buy your Tickets, VIP, and Camping Sites for Headwaters Country Jam.