Views of Nearby National Parks at Night [PHOTOS]

With all of us spending more time on the internet and less time on the streets, you're bound to stumble across photo galleries of all the places that are now empty. But for many Montanans, we seek out those off-the-map places without people because we appreciate natural landscapes, especially the uninhabited ones.

Rather than sharing eery photos, we thought we'd share some awe-inspiring ones. Yes, these are still photos without people, but that's what makes them beautiful, kinda like that Scenery Challenge on Facebook. Hopefully, this will inspire you to plan a trip to the National Parks that are nearby, like Yellowstone, Theodore Roosevelt, and Badlands National Parks, when the parks reopen. Just remember to be wildlife aware like this guy.

H/T Tim Gray at KEKBFM.com