Since I need a break from doom and gloom, I'm doing the Facebook Scenery Challenge as my blog.

This was taken at the Double Arrow Golf Course in Seeley Lake, MT. This whole valley is one of my favorite places to spend time. The locals who work there are all very friendly. The golf course itself is gorgeous, but difficult to play in places. Bring extra balls because there's a lot of water to navigate over and around. Although, I have eagled #18 twice. Yes, it was luck. Both times.

I haven't eaten in the restaurant there in many years, but when I did, it was always good. They've even got cabins you can rent. I think I just talked myself into a weekend there once it warms up.