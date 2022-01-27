Warriors & Quiet Waters Ice Fishing Near Malta, Montana

You've likely heard of Warriors & Quiet Waters (WQW), which is based right here in Montana. When you think of WQW, you think Bozeman, Montana, wounded warriors, and fly fishing. Check out these great photos of Warriors & Quiet Waters in action near Malta, Montana.

That's right, Warriors & Quiet Waters is now adding ice fishing into the mix as well. This week, they're out on the ice near Malta with several post 9-11 veterans for their "Ice FX." FX stands for "fishing experience," but in the military it is also a shorthand term for field exercise.

One WQW volunteer named Rob first started helping out in 2019. Now he comes back every year for the ice fishing FX.

Rob: The colder it is, the more fun we have when we're ice fishing. It's about embracing the suck and that's the Warrior attitude.

Through the experience of fly fishing in Montana, WQW is a catalyst for positive change in the lives of post-9/11 combat veterans and their loved ones. Warriors & Quiet Waters is an organization that helps veterans rekindle their love for the outdoors.

Shoutout to Studio MacLeod for the incredible photos. There's also video and more on the Warriors & Quiet Waters Facebook page.

*Note for full disclosure: I've been talking about and writing about WQW for several years now, but recently I was honored to serve on their National Advisory Board.

