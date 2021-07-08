Why ‘The Match’ Is a Big Deal For Montana

'The Match' in Big Sky was not only a huge success on television but the whole event could have big implications for golf in Montana.

Two days ago, 'The Match in Big Sky' showcased two huge NFL Superstars, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady going against each other with PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. The broadcast was fun, exciting and an event to rewatch between these incredible athletes golfing at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Richie Barnes via Twitter

The thing is, this whole event from the PGA could have huge effects on Montana golf. The huge success of this event could lead to potential PGA tour events happening in Montana shortly.

Whether maybe one day Montana could host the U.S. Open-type event or maybe The Reserve at Moonlight Basin could host a Waste Management Open like they do in Phoenix where all the big PGA stars come out to win big money and make it a big party. The citizens and golf enthusiasts of Montana would come out in full force. Plus, it helps that the Bozeman airport has connections all over the United States to bring in spectators and golfers.

This has so much potential and could be very exciting for golf in Montana.