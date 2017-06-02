Watch Miranda Lambert’s Unplugged ‘Tin Man’ Performance

Miranda Lambert has released an unplugged performance music video for her song "Tin Man." Readers can press play above to watch the simple, black-and-white clip.

Lambert's "Tin Man" clip finds the country star sitting on a bathroom floor to sing the song, accompanying herself on the acoustic guitar. The clip, both in terms of Lambert's performance and the footage itself, is raw, and Lambert's version of "Tin Man" is vulnerable, yet beautiful.

“Tin Man” comes from Lambert’s 2016 double-disc offering The Weight of These Wings. Lambert wrote the song with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram in the summer of 2015; she performed it at the 2017 ACM Awards, receiving a standing ovation.

“I don’t know what a single is anymore. I’ve not ever been one of those artists that’s driven by singles. I’m thankful to have them, and when they’re hits, that’s awesome, but I don’t know if it’s a single or not,” Lambert said of “Tin Man" prior to her ACM Awards performance. “I don’t care, really. I have 24 songs that I want to showcase at some point … I just felt like this opportunity is a time for me to show that I’m a true singer-songwriter, and that, you know, I kind of am all over the map, as far as the emotional journey, on this record, and this is just another piece.”

“Tin Man” is a tribute of sorts to Lambert’s favorite Kenny Chesney song, also called “Tin Man.”

“I was a little worried at first about writing another song like that, but I told Kenny … I felt the same emotion I feel when I hear that song. I was feeling it myself, and the other two co-writers were feeling it as well,” Lambert explains. “It comes from the same place, and I guess that inspired it.”

Lambert has wrapped up her 2017 Highway Vagabond Tour, during which Old Dominion and Aubrie Sellers acted as openers; however, she has a number of dates — including the 2017 Taste of Country Music Festival — on her tour calendar throughout this summer.

