Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Boca

Our featured Wet Nose this week is Boca. She's a 3-year old Lab and American Bulldog Mix who's is waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Boca:

This happy-go-lucky girl is just the best! She’s always smiling, wagging her tail, up for an adventure – she would make a great hiking buddy. She knows “sit” loves riding in the car.

Credit: YVAS

CLICK HERE to get more info about adopting BOCA from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

UPDATE: Rex, the 5-year old Kelpie Mix found his forever home!

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

For more DOGS available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

The shelter is full of cats and kittens, and for a limited time is discounting feline adoption fees. To see the CATS waiting to be adopted at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will be hosting a Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic for the first time ever, this Monday, October 5th from 4pm to 7pm. No appointment is necessary for affordable vaccines for dogs and cats, with vaccines given on a first-come, first-served basis. Here's the pricing for the Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic: