Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Sage and Fern
It's Wet Nose Wednesday! Spotlighting the wonderful animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter that are available for adoption. We're featuring a dog and cat this week.
Introducing our Wet Nose Dog of the Week, Sage. She's a 5-year old German Shorthair Pointer.
Here's what Y.V.A.S. has to say about Sage:
Miss Sage is the sweetest soul, and just wants to share her love with you all day long! She doesn’t mind sharing her person/people with other dogs either. However she can’t seem to want to share a home with cats.. but she makes up for that in kisses! Don’t let her chunky body fool you – she can keep up with any activity you throw her way.
We also want to introduce you to 2-year old Fern, a Domestic House cat who's available for adoption.
Here's what Y.V.A.S. has to say about Fern:
I am the very last cat from the hoarding case over the summer. She has been at YVAS over 90 days now. Fern is considered special needs., and is a little shy. She would be willing to get to know someone who could help bring her out of her shell. Would do best in a quiet home or with an older person.
