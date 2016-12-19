What’s Your Santa Treat?

The big night is less than a week away and now is the time to start thinking about what treats we are going to leave for the big man in the red suit.

He sure does work hard. Visiting every boy and girl in the world within one night while leaving goodies for each of them.

I thought about that. Even with magical powers I don't think I could visit every house in Billings in one night let alone the world.

This takes a special kind of person.

The least we can do is leave a little refreshment for him. A cookie, brownie, fudge and a glass of milk? That sounds like a nice thing to do. After all, you don't want to be on the naughty list do you?

What treat are leaving Santa this year? 248-5665