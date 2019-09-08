Haven't we all said it? Let's stay in touch, I'll give you a call. Let's do lunch soon? I can't count the number of times I've said it. Did I really mean it, or was it just something to say at the time?

This weekend I attended the funeral of a wonderful man that I've known for 35 years. As I reconnected with his family, it dawned on me that I hadn't stayed in touch over the last few years, I hadn't even made an effort. I've driven within 20 miles or so of their home (out by Hardin) on more than one occasion, and always told myself I would stop, but when the time came, I was rushed and either forgot (good excuse) or honestly wanted to get home because I was tired. Well, as I said goodbye to this wonderful loving man, all I could think was shame on me for not making the time.

If I would have stopped three months ago when I was in the area, I could have told him how important he had been to me over the years and how much I loved him. As I stood next to his casket after the service and said goodbye one final time, I did tell him, but it wasn't the same.