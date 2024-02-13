Mark on Honoring a Life: Personal Ways to Keep Memories Alive

Mark on Honoring a Life: Personal Ways to Keep Memories Alive

Credit: Canva

Funeral Fundamentals

It's natural to want to do something or give something when someone important to them dies. That's why flowers are such big business at funerals.

Jason Merritt, Getty Images
loading...

I read this morning that Toby Keith's family is asking fans to make donations to Toby's O.K. Kids Korral. He founded it in 2014. They provide a cost-free place for pediatric cancer patients and their families to stay while their children are undergoing cancer treatments.

Tributes To Those We've Lost

If you're on Facebook, you undoubtedly saw people posting a picture of a Red Solo Cup to pay tribute to Toby. And that got me thinking about my tributes to people that I've lost that were important to me. And how I remember them.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images
loading...

With my dad it's easy. Whenever I get to thinking about him, I just play one of his songs. It seems to do the trick every time.

Get our free mobile app

Every year on my brother John's birthday, I take his pistol and shoot it. It's the only time all year that that gun gets taken to the range.

Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media (This may not be the gun mentioned)
loading...

Then there's my golfing buddy, Smilin' John Hanson. He was quite the quotable character. Whenever I get asked to play some golf, my answer is one of his. "Why wouldn't we?"

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM / Canva
loading...

And John was notorious for leaving putts on the low side of the hole. And our entire group of IFT golfers still shout "High side, Hanson!" whenever somebody else in the group leaves one a little low.

I hope you haven't lost too many people important to you. But if you have, how do you pay tribute to them now that they're gone? I'll be interested to hear from you.

LOOK: Get Your Limited Edition Cat Country 102.9 Merch Today!

You love to represent your favorite band or sports team, so why not add Townsquare Media and Cat Country 102.9 to your lineup? With the help from Threadless, you can now buy your limited edition favorites including; Yellowstone, Reba/Dolly '24 Election, and Wallen/Hardy '24 Election merch.

There are endless options from t-shirts and mugs to tanks and phone cases and everything in between, even stickers.

Take a look and see what you would like or pick out the perfect gift for your family and friends.

Gallery Credit: Nicole Todd

Filed Under: Billings, Breakfast Flakes, Cat Country 1029, Funeral, Mark and Paul, Mark Wilson, montana, Social Post, tributes, usa
Categories: Billings News, Opinion
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 102.9