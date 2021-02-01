Here’s Where To Buy ’45 Guns in 45 Days’ Raffle Tickets

The Breakfast Flakes, Mark and Paul, and Cat Country 102.9 are proud to once again support the "45 Guns in 45 Days" benefit raffle, in support of Billings American Legion Baseball.

Every morning beginning February 8 through March 25, The Breakfast Flakes will draw a daily firearm winner name for handguns, rifles, and shotguns. And every winner will be put back in the drawing to win additional firearms, so there's a chance you could win MULTIPLE times during the "45 Guns in 45 Days" raffle.

Here are just a few of the 45 firearms that will be given away during the raffle:

Winchester SX4 Semi Auto Shotgun (12 GA)

Ruger Model 8500 AR-15 Black Synthetic 16.1 inch barrel (5.56mm NATO)

Remington 700 SPS Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester)

On day 45, the following Grand Prize package will be given away:

Bear Archery Cruzer G2 Compound Bow Package

Kimber Montana Premium Hunting Rifle (choice of caliber)

Winchester Model SX4 Waterfowl Hunter Semi-Auto Shotgun (12ga)

Ruger Model 8500 AR-15 Black Synthetic 16.1 inch barrel (5.56mm NATO)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Gun raffle tickets are $40 each, or get 3 tickets for only $100. Tickets for the "45 Guns in 45 Days" raffle are available at all Holiday Stores, Grand Stand Casino and Sports Bar, Cellular Plus, Muzzleloader Cafe and Powderhorn Lounge, or at Triple Play Baseball Academy.

CLICK HERE to purchase "45 Guns in 45 Days" raffle tickets ONLINE.

To see the complete list of shotguns, rifles, and handguns that will be given away, CLICK HERE.