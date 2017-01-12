Which One Is “Your” Bar?

Just hand a random thought while driving the road yesterday. I was rolling by Tiny's and said to myself, "That used to be MY bar". It's not really anymore. But, then again, at my age, NO bar is really mine anymore. But, I still like Tiny's for their burgers and their chicken.

Sometimes, it's the Rex. Because I like it a little quieter these days. Plus, if I'm in a bar nowadays, there's a pretty good chance that I'm planning on dinner there as well.

The Grandstand has good lunch and awesome wings. As does CJ's on the west end.

Now, for those of you reading this who used to be "MY" bar people, it's not personal. I just don't get around much anymore.