Here’s Why Billings is Temporarily Closing Rimrock Road

If you travel into downtown Billings using Rimrock Road, or have recently come down North 27th from the airport, you may have noticed signs preparing you for an upcoming road closure.

According to the messages on the digital sign, Rimrock Road will be closed beginning May 25, but what's the reason for the shutdown?

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The City of Billings Public Works Facebook page says they will be closing Rimrock Road at Normal Avenue for 2 weeks beginning Tuesday, May 25 for "a water rehabilitation project."

In preparation of the Rimrock Road project at Normal Avenue, the post also says Virginia Lane at Rimrock will be closed on Monday, May 24 for "approximately ½ day sometime between the hours of 9am-4pm" to install "temporary water."

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Travelers should plan alternate routes during the two week closure, and the Public Works department said motorists can "follow the detours as provided to navigate the closure."

If weather permits, the Public Works department also plans to start asphalt patching the "downtown corridor of North 28th to North 35th between 6th Avenue North and Montana Avenue," according to their Facebook page. Expect temporary lane closures and traffic delays during the patching work.

Credit: Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

Motorists should also expect traffic delays in downtown Billings on 6th Avenue North around the North 29th and North 30th Street intersections, while crews install new traffic signals.

In the Heights, work on the Main Street project continues to make progress, with concrete work continuing "from Wicks moving north to Pemberton." Electrical work is taking place at the Lake Elmo Drive intersection, according to the post, and median work is happening at the Main Street intersection with 1st Avenue.

CLICK HERE to find out more about the Billings Main Street project.