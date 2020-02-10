Why We Need Better Flight Options for Billings

Yesterday in Minneapolis we waited two and a half hours on the plane before de-icing and taking off, seat-belted in, not allowed to get up, no water. I get it; we needed to be de-iced, but all of the larger planes with later departure times than us with larger destinations were all allowed to move ahead of us while the little Billings plane waited. That means all the people in Billings were forced to wait as well. Rather than new restaurants, wouldn't we be better served to have more options and flights subsidized with that airport money? Just a thought.