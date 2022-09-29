Avoiding the Hurry Up and Wait Situation at the Billings Int’l Airport

One of my "issues" in life is the fact that I don't like to wait in lines. If I get to a restaurant and there's a line or even a wait, I'm eating dinner somewhere else.

But I can't always control whether I have to stand in a line. One of those times is when I fly. These days the flights are almost always completely full. And all of those folks have to line up to get on and then to get off.

This morning I saw a press release from the city of Billings advising everybody to get to the airport at least two hours before flights are scheduled to depart. Their business is short on employees similar to just about everybody else. They have fewer ticket agents and fewer TSA agents.

Photo: Johnny Vincent Photo: Johnny Vincent loading...

So sometimes you'll be in a long line.

I only fly once a year. And I'm at the airport at least two hours before my flight is supposed to leave. Once I even got to the airport before the doors were open.

I'd rather wait in a comfy chair by the gate than stand in line behind those who forgot to take everything out of their pockets and are slowing down the screening process for the rest of us.

Credit: City of Billings Credit: City of Billings loading...

I'd also highly recommend getting the TSA precheck. This is like a fast pass to the front of the lines at many airports.

Like everything else these days, you can do that online. One of the best parts about it is you won't have to take your shoes off when you're getting screened.

Credit: EvgeniyShkolenko Credit: EvgeniyShkolenko loading...

Once you're approved, it's good for five years.

So I wish you safe, swift travels, and don't touch me.