Win the Cat’s Ultimate PBR Package at the MATE Show

Headed to the MATE Show? Look for Cat Country's PBR Banner to Win!

The Montana Agri Trade Exposition, "the MATE Show", is a February tradition in south central Montana, where thousands of visitors will flock through MetraPark in Billings for the three-day event.

If you're headed to the MATE show February 20 - 22, keep your eyes peeled for special PBR Cat Country 102.9 banners. There will be four of them, located throughout the footprint of the show. Snap the QR code (once daily) on any of the four banners, for a chance to win our Ultimate PBR Ticket Page for two. It's loaded with fun prizes!

Montana Silversmith's belt buckles and jewelry.

The winner will receive:

Two tickets to the PBR, on Friday, April 11 at First Interstate Arena

Two Hospitality Passes

A PBR swag bag

$100 Gift Card to Shipton's Big R

Montana Silversmith's Buckle or Jewelry

A Guaranteed Good Time.

The MATE Show is FREE to attend and the event caters to anyone involved in agriculture and the Montana way of life. Vendors showcase everything from livestock supplements to leather goods.

A John Deere Z370R Electric Mower.

An awesome Grand Prize at the MATE Show this year.

MATE Show attendees can also enter to win this year's Grand Prize, a John Deere Z370R Electric 42” Deck Zero Turn Mower. It mows up to 2 acres on a charge! You can get a Grand Prize entry ticket at any Stockman Bank location or during the show.

See you at the MATE Show, and remember to scan the QR code on one of the Cat Country banners for your chance to win our Ultimate PBR Package!

