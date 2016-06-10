Winnin’ & Grinnin’ With The Cat!
Yesterday (6/9) was a day of fun in the sun and we played and gave away so much.
I just wanted to say thank you for listening, playing and winning because with out you...we would not be here doing what we do.
The 'Somewhere In' My Car' promotion was a hit! You braved the heat to find your Keith Urban concert tickets. I don't think anyone left the event unhappy with of what they won and I am so thankful for that.
After you left is when the major action happened though.
Right after everyone left a huge wind hit and the above picture shows what is left of our tent that we had set up.
I am really glad no one was there when it happened because it would have killed me if someone would have been hurt.
None the less, you are going to see many more promotions like this in your future. We are a station that loves to give back to such loyal listeners and we will make it happen for you. You Rock!