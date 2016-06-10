Winnin’ & Grinnin’ With The Cat!

Yesterday (6/9) was a day of fun in the sun and we played and gave away so much.

I just wanted to say thank you for listening, playing and winning because with out you...we would not be here doing what we do.

The 'Somewhere In' My Car' promotion was a hit! You braved the heat to find your Keith Urban concert tickets. I don't think anyone left the event unhappy with of what they won and I am so thankful for that.

After you left is when the major action happened though.

Hot Rod Thompson, Townsquare Media Billings

Right after everyone left a huge wind hit and the above picture shows what is left of our tent that we had set up.

I am really glad no one was there when it happened because it would have killed me if someone would have been hurt.