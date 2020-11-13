Winter Storm Warning in Yellowstone Park, Watch Live

Weather in Billings is going to be windy on Saturday with gusts of 55+mph, but it's nothing like the winter weather that's blowing through America's first national park this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 11pm MDT on Saturday (11/14) for Yellowstone National Park, with blizzard like conditions, and feet of snow possible in some portions of the park.

The NWS forecast predicts the storm will begin in western Wyoming this afternoon (Friday 11/13), with significant snowfall expected thorough Saturday afternoon. Current predictions show 2 to 5 inches of accumulation for the northern part of the park, near Mammoth, and 5 to 8 inches in the "central portions" of Yellowstone.

The South Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming will get heavier amounts, according to the National Weather Service. Up to 15 inches is possible in the south and southwest portions of the park, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible.

Additional details about the Winter Storm Warning in Yellowstone National Park from the National Weather Service:

Visibility will be near a tenth of a mile at times in heavy snow bursts and blowing snow. Near white out conditions can be expected in elevated exposed areas.

Travel is expected to be difficult in and around Yellowstone National Park this weekend, and the National Weather Service reminds those who must travel to pack a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle for emergencies.

Watch the snow pile up in the comfort of your home, thanks to webcams that are streaming from the most popular areas of Yellowstone National Park.

