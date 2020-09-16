Workers Wrapping Up Billings Parade Homes for Weekend Tour

The 30th annual Billings fall Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend with ten stunning houses in the Billings area, plus one in Red Lodge. The Parade of Homes is such a fun way to come see what some of the top construction companies in Montana are building for new houses.

From the latest lighting, tile, and flooring, to the hottest contemporary color schemes, smart-home technology and energy efficient designs, you'll get an opportunity to walk through the finest new homes, without the implied obligations of working with a Realtor. Even if you are not currently in the market for a new home, it's a great opportunity to walk through these gorgeous houses and get some ideas or just to daydream. There's always room for a new house on your life goal board, right?

Photo: Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

When I stopped by two of the west end Parade homes today (9/16), it was a beehive of activity as contractors and subs were putting the finishing touches on the houses. Some builders were wrapping up interior touches and various fixtures, while other workers were finishing up exterior pieces.

Photo: Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

The fall Parade of Homes kicks off this weekend (9/18-9/20) and continues next weekend (9/25-9/27). Because of COVID-19, there are few differences this year for the 30th anniversary.

No-contact ticketing. Tickets can be purchased in advance HERE. A QR code will also be posted at each home if you would prefer to buy your ticket on-site with your phone.

No touching. As tempting as it may be to run your hands over that beautiful granite or peer into the top-of-the-line appliances, organizers are requesting you keep your hands off (with the exception of stair railings, which will be regularly sanitized by staff).

No kids under 12. See above rule for the reason why.

See above rule for the reason why. No bare feet. You must wear socks or the shoe booties available at each home. Besides, bare feet are just kind of yucky in general.

Of course, masks and social distancing is required at each home. You may encounter slight delays at some homes, as organizers are limiting the number of people in each house at the same time.

There are some great door-prizes up for grabs as well. With every ticket purchased, you get a chance to win: a $500 Shop Local Prize, a $500 Staycation Prize and a $500 Eat Local Dining Prize.

Complete event details, ticket info and a tour map download can all be found at BillingsParadeofHomes.com