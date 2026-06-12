If you've been thinking about getting a new feline friend, come out to Shipton's Big R West on Saturday, June 13, for a special Kitten Adoption Event! Townsquare Media will be broadcasting live from 11 AM to 2 PM, joining our friends from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Photo by Raul Varzar on Unsplash Photo by Raul Varzar on Unsplash

Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at YVAS, said they'll have around a dozen very cute, very loving, and very adoptable cats and kittens on-site, ready to take home on Saturday.

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Caturday - Michael Foth, TSM Caturday - Michael Foth, TSM

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is currently brimming with cats.

Here's an eye-opening stat for you. A fertile female cat can have three litters per year, typically with four to six kittens each time. If none of these kittens are spayed or neutered, this momma kitty and her siblings could theoretically produce over 400,000 offspring in just seven years. Wow.

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Through June 14th, you can adopt any adult pet at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter for just $10. That's a heck of a savings. This includes cats, dogs, and any other adult critters at the shelter.

Photo by Kote Puerto on Unsplash Photo by Kote Puerto on Unsplash

Save on pet supplies during the event at Shipton's Big R.

Shipton's has some great specials happening in the pet and livestock departments this weekend, including:

Hills Science Diet - Spend $50 & get a $10 Shipton's Big R Gift Card. Spend $100 and get a $20 Shipton's Big R gift card.

$5 off on all Diamond Taste of the Wild 25 lb dog & Cat Food

20% off all "Bark" in stock pet toys.

The Stephen's Pipe & Steel 10x10x6 chain link dog Kennels are on sale for $346.

Hemptana Animal Bedding is 15% off

Swing by on Saturday and get a new cat at Shipton's Big R West. You know you want one.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa