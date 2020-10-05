Yellowstone Co. COVID-19 ‘All-Time High’ in September

According to a press release today (Monday 10/5) from RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County's public health department, we hit new records in the past month with regard to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 September overview from RiverStone Health revealed a total of 1,336 residents of Yellowstone County were infected with the novel coronavirus last month, and an average of 63 people admitted to local hospitals.

The monthly report also showed that one day last week, Yellowstone County had "an all-time high" of 90 hospitalizations, and another day had an "all-time high" of 19 residents on ventilators.

As of today (Monday 10/5) Yellowstone County reports 1,164 active cases of COVID-19, and on October 2 the county marked a first with more than 1,000 active cases.

According to the press release, RiverStone Health contact tracers report:

78% of people who tested positive have agreed to complete the case investigation.

Of those who agreed to investigation, 92% had symptoms of COVID-19.

22% became infected through a known household contact.

31% became infected through a known non-household contact.

47% could not identify how they became infected.

RiverStone Health said that due to a "high caseload and limited staff," it may take up to 72 hours for residents to receive their first phone call following a positive COVID-19 test.

According to the press release, a total of 3,645 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 since March 2020.