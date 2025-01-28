You’ll Love – or Hate – This Change at Montana Costco Food Courts

Changes are rolling out at Costco food courts across the United States and Montana shoppers will likely notice something different next time they order a $1.50 hot dog or a cheap slice of hot pizza, especially if you make it a combo with a drink.

Costco has announced that it's switching up its soda machines. No, they're not installing those ridiculous 200-flavor super-duper touchscreen pop stations (like the kind you might find in a Wendy's lobby)... Costco is switching from Pepsi to Coke.

People can be passionate about their favorite cola brand.

Do you ever avoid a restaurant because you don't like whichever fountain cola they carry? My spouse and I are generally Diet Pepsi people, so if a restaurant only carries Coke products, we usually choose a Diet Dr. Pepper. The brand of cola ranks low on reasons why I choose a restaurant, but for some consumers, it can be a deal breaker.

Why is Costco switching from Pepsi to Coke?

Longtime Costco shoppers will recall that the Costco food court served Coca-Cola products since the 1980s. They switched to Pepsi in 2013, assumedly because they got a better deal from Pepsi Co. Last week, Costco's CEO announced they're returning to Coke products in the food court soda dispensers, for cost-savings reasons.

The Cola Wars have been raging for years.

Pepsi and Coke were both invented in the late 1800s and the brands have been competing for market share ever since. Coca-Cola took an early lead in the 1900s, according to History.com, and things heated up in 1975 with the Pepsi Challenge (a blind taste test) that became marketing gold.

According to 2023 data, Coke is the top soda in America, with 19.2% of the market share. Pepsi is tied with Dr. Pepper at #2 with 8.3% of the market share and Sprite follows with 8.1%.

