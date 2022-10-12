Your Local Radio Host & Farmer Reflects on National Farmers Day

Your Local Radio Host &#038; Farmer Reflects on National Farmers Day

Today is October 12th, National Farmers Day.

This is a day that will skip over the top of most people's heads. As one myself it never shocks me when I hear the stories of people who don't have a clue about how the food makes its way to your grocery store shelves.

Agriculture is the backbone of America, contributing over one trillion dollars to the economy according to the Dept. of Agriculture.

More now than ever farmers are struggling to survive.

The attack on agriculture from all angles is making it more and more difficult. The brain trusts in Washington know now that with less than 1 million of us left we are a disposable voting block.

The new radical climate nuts and environmental wacko's what to see us completely dismantled and would much rather let other countries provide us with what we need. Much like what they are doing with fossil fuels until they can eliminate them too.

