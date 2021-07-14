11-Year Old Boy Missing from Billings West End, May Be ‘Runaway’

The family of a boy who went missing from the west end of Billings is asking for help from the public, with Billings Police involved in the search.

According to the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the missing youth is 11-year old Travis Pearson, and in the post BPD reported him as "runaway / missing" from the west end of Billings.

Pearson was last seen wearing grey shorts and a white t-shirt, and Billings Police ask that you call 657-8200 if you have any information about him.

No further information about the missing / runaway boy was available at the time this story was published. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

