5 Events You Didn’t Know Are Happening in Billings, Montana

After the exciting news day yesterday, thanks to escaped convicts from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, I figured we could use something a bit more light-hearted today.

Here are my top 5 events, that I could find, happening in Billings you don't know about!

1. Music, Art and More at Kirks Grocery

Around a year ago, Kirks Grocery was brought to my attention by a local friend, and he was ecstatic about how great this place is for the community. However, I'm not sure they are getting as much love as they should. This month alone, they have offered live musical performances, a Kitchen Party with a 3-course meal, an Open draw with artists of all types creating, and more. If you want to keep up with Kirks Grocery, I've got buttons below to their website and socials.

2. Trivia Nights

Trivia can always be a blast for you and some friends, but did you know it is a weekly event in Billings... at multiple places? Both UberBrew and Thirsty Street Brewing Company host Trivia! It's free to play, and both offer prizes and great brews.

3. Autocross

Now, this is more of a niche event, but I had no idea that such a thing was happening in Billings! Sadly, this Friday is the final one for the year... but you can add a reminder for the next year to your list.

4. It's a Scavenger Hunt!

My inner 8-year-old is screaming happily at this idea. Did you know Billings hosts an all-digital scavenger hunt? It sure does. This website offers the game, at a discounted price right now of $14.95 instead of the nearly $50 cost regularly, and you can play it anytime you want. Check it out!

5. The Mint Film Festival

This is happening THIS WEEKEND. I had no idea. The MINT is the fastest growing film festival in the Northwest, engaging an audience of over 4300 each year with hundreds of filmmakers, directors, and actors to connect with!

Check out the full schedule of events with them for this weekend using the button below.

There are TONS more events happening each and every day in Billings... so for those who say "Montana/Billings is boring", I say... you just don't want anything to do.