Friday Fragments

The video of the tumbleweeds stacked roof high in Great Falls made national news. If you haven't seen it, it's on my Facebook page.

It was announced this week that Dolly Parton will be playing the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving day. Dolly's new album "Rock Star" is out November 3rd.

If you missed Thursday's visit with city administrator Chris Kukulski about the 143 million dollar levy that you'll be voting on. If you missed it or if our app messed up during the interview, you can catch it on Friday's podcast. We replayed it first thing Friday morning.

I can't say that Jelly Roll is necessarily country but the kids like him. And he's doing a lot of giving back with the money that he's making.

Looking ahead to next Friday, there will be Bingo at The Rhodeside Event Center in Huntley. This one will be a fundraiser for Flakesgiving and as a bonus, if you're registered for the Flakes Trip giveaway, you'll know how to get there on the night of the giveaway on November 11th.

We want to thank Bo and everybody on the staff at Famous Dave's. We had an awesome stop by Thursday night. They debuted their new smoked pork chop, which got rave reviews from everybody who tried it. I stuck with my "go-to" for when I eat there. The three meat combo with brisket, BBQ'd chicken, and smoked jalapeno cheddar sausage. My two sides were the mac & cheese and banana steaks. SO good.

Your next chance to get signed up is next Thursday. We'll be at The Bet Casino from 5-7.

Have a great weekend.