A Couple of Things Legislators Are Looking at in Helena

Our House State Administrative Committee will be looking at House Bill 122 today. This bill would remove a little bit of the Governor's power when it comes to issuing stay-at-home orders. HB 122 would limit stay at home orders to a maximum of 30 days. And puts the power of extending stay at home orders in the hands of the Montana legislature.

I think that a lot of people, including myself, were surprised to find out how much power both our governor and county health officers have. From what I understand, both of those topics will be addressed in Helena during this session.

For me personally, I agree with what they are doing. When I have had discussions and/or arguments with "mask Nazis," I was always amazed that none of them looked at mandatory masking as actually having freedom taken away. Not one of them looked at it that way.

They had no problem being told what to do. I did. A simple difference of opinion. But that's not what it usually ended up being. I was called "selfish", "uninformed" and some other names not fit to print.

Our legislature is also looking at allowing concealed carry of firearms without having to have an official carry permit. That one makes me laugh a little bit because I know quite a few anti-gun people and this should make their heads spin completely around. Pew, pew, pew.

I haven't read enough to see if the legislators are going to do anything to lower our taxes, but I understand that our new governor submitted a budget that was a million dollars less than the previous years.

So, we'll just have to wait and see. Montana, the last best place.....where everybody is armed.