Friday Fragments: Mailers, New Menus, And More

I actually saw a couple of ads on local TV stations this week that weren't political. One was for Burger King's Royal Wraps, which aren't my thing. But the commercials for Olive Garden are working! Endless pasta sounds good to me.

Dear everybody who is running for anything or trying to get me to vote for their issues, quit sending me stuff in the mail. You're just wasting your money. I have never made a political decision that was influenced by some flyer I got in the mail. You're just killing trees needlessly.

Maggie Smith, who played Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter series, passed away Friday morning at the age of 89.

Get our free mobile app

It looks like they're going to hold a special city council meeting Monday night to address some of the outrageous water bills that Billings residents have received under the new billing system. That should be crowded.

Shoutout to Candy Town USA for doing Wednesday For A Cause. This week they donated a percentage of the proceeds to Tumbleweed, a favorite cause of ours.

Dubai is also going to build a Sphere, like the one in Las Vegas. The cost is about $2 billion, and it will only seat 300.

Hooligans has a new menu that starts Saturday. I'm gonna have to check that out.

I was happy to see Beyoncé win nothing at the People's Country Choice Awards. Nothing against her, she's just not country. And what has Shania done to herself? Ladies, it's okay to age gracefully. Believe it or not, I haven't had any cosmetic procedures. Hard to believe, I know.

See you Monday at 5.