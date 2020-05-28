With many artists canceling their shows, and others postponing concerts until next year, here's one that WILL take place this summer.

The Billings Police Protective Association announced that the Aaron Tippin concert, originally scheduled for last month (April 11), will now take place on Tuesday, June 30. The Shrine Auditorium is still hosting the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. on June 30, with all tickets from the previous date of the show being honored.

Aaron Tippin rescheduled many of his spring tour dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A message posted on Tippin's website said, "We still want to get to your town as soon as we can," but also added, "most importantly take care of yourselves and your families."

Cat Country 102.9 will have a chance to win tickets for the June 30 concert with Aaron Tippin in Billings. Make sure you've got the Cat Country mobile app for secret ticket giveaways, and sign up below for a chance to win four (4) tickets to see Aaron Tippin.

Many festivals and concerts have been forced to reschedule or cancel due to coronavirus concerns, and local health regulations. Cheyenne Frontier Days canceled their celebration for the first time in 124 years on Wednesday (5/27). While Headwaters Country Jam in Three Forks, MT, and the ND Country Fest in North Dakota plan to have their music festivals later this summer.

