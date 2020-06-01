Things We’re Looking Forward To in the Month of June

If you can believe it, we're already flipping the calendar over to June 2020. With the first official day of summer just a few weeks away, the list of activities and events is starting to heat up.

Here are some highlights of what we're looking forward to this month:

Montana entrances to Yellowstone National Park are Open - Now (June 1)

Gates from Cooke City, Gardiner, and West Yellowstone have opened into the park. Yellowstone National Park says in a press release that the park is day-use only at this time and that nearly all of the Grand Loop roadway is open for travel (with the exception of the road from Tower to Village).



Downtown Litter Pickup - June 7

Volunteers are encouraged to meet at the Liberty & Vine Country Store (2019 Montana Ave) on Saturday, June 7 by 8 a.m. Teams will spread out and gather garbage around downtown for approximately two hours. CLICK HERE to find out more about this event, presented by H'OM Wellness and Liberty & Vine Country Store.

PGA Golf returns to action - June 11

The world's top five golfers will be participating in the Charles Schwab Challenge beginning Thursday, June 11 in Ft. Worth, Texas. The tournament was originally scheduled for early May before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a PGA Tour report.

Gardeners Market Opens Season - June 11

Healthy By Design Gardeners' Market is held Thursday afternoons from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at South Park in Billings. The season will run through October 1, with more info about the market available by clicking HERE.

Aaron Tippin concert at the Shrine Auditorium - June 30

The Billings Police Protective Association announced that the Aaron Tippin concert, originally scheduled for last month (April 11), will now take place on Tuesday, June 30. The Shrine Auditorium is still hosting the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. on June 30, with all tickets from the previous date of the show being honored. For more details about tickets CLICK HERE.



Here are some other dates of note in the Month of June:

National Cheese Day is June 4

National Donut Day is June 5

National Best Friends Day is June 8

National Bourbon Day is June 14

National Martini Day is June 19

First Day of Summer is June 20

Father's Day is June 21

National Selfie Day is June 21

All of that, as Montana enters Phase 2 of reopening. CLICK HERE to find out more about what will be different in this phase.