Concerts: What’s Postponed, and What’s Been Cancelled

With so many shows being postponed, cancelled, and some still waiting to be rescheduled, here's the latest on what we know about upcoming concerts and festivals as of Monday, May 11:

Blackhawk, planned for the Red Oxx Events lawn on July 7, has been cancelled.

Michael Franti's solo show at The Pub Station was cancelled, but he's still scheduled to perform with Kenny Chesney's on his upcoming tour.

If you purchased tickets online or by phone, refunds are automatically processed (due to high volume at Etix, you should expect to see your refund within 20 business days). Otherwise, all other refunds are available at the point of purchase as soon as we are authorized to re-open. Thank you for your continued support of live music. -The Pub Station

Jordan Davis at the Red Oxx Events Lawn is still planned for Friday, July 3. For more about tickets, CLICK HERE.

Diamond Rio at the Pub Station was rescheduled until Thursday, November 5. CLICK HERE for ticket info.

Toby Keith, with special guests Colt Ford and Chancey Williams was rescheduled until September 17 at MetraPark. CLICK HERE for more about the Country Comes to Town Tour.

While the North Dakota State Fair has been cancelled, the ND Country Fest in New Salem, North Dakota is still on July 9-11, featuring Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, John Michael Montgomery, Lee Roy Parnell, and more. For ticket and camping info, CLICK HERE.

Cheyenne Frontier Days currently plans to have their celebration July 17-26, and the concert lineup includes Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, and Cody Johnson.

Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification Tour is currently still on for May 5 at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

Luke Combs' show in Billings is set for October 20 at MetraPark. CLICK HERE for more details.

