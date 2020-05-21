Headwaters Country Jam Pushed Back to August 20-22

Our party under the bridge in Three Forks, MT, planned for June, will have to wait a couple more months. So hang on to your tickets!

Headwaters Country Jam announced August 20, 21, and 22 as the new dates for Montana's largest music and camping festival.

It is a testament to our festival, our fans and our cause that we have been able to reschedule many of the artists. We want to thank you for the continued support. See y’all in August! -Gil Cunningham, President of Neste Live

The Headwaters Country Jam lineup for this August includes:

Dustin Lynch

Midland

Ashley McBryde

Clay Walker

Mitchell Tenpenny

The Cadillac Three

Blanco Brown

Rayne Johnson

Headwaters Country Jam also said two other artists will be announced at a later date.

According to the press release, more announcements about how the festival will "manage health and safety" is coming soon.

For fans who have already purchased tickets for Headwaters Country Jam, but cannot attend the festival on the new dates, details about receiving full refunds are available by CLICKING HERE.

A music festival in Billings announced today they won't be having their event planned for late July. In a post on their Facebook page, Magic City Blues - Montana's Urban Music Festival said "Magic City Blues 2020 is cancelled."

Montana State Fair in Great Falls announced earlier this week they were cancelling the 2020 fair due to COVID-19 "restrictions and concerns", according to KRTV-TV.

